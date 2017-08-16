Son Dakika!
16 Ağustos 2017 10:11 | Son Güncelleme: 16 Ağustos 2017 10:32

Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe deplasmanında kazanamıyor

Süper Lig'de 20 Ağustos Pazar günü deplasmanda Fenerbahçe ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında dış sahada galibiyet hasreti çekiyor.

Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe deplasmanında kazanamıyor

Fenerbahçe'yi Kadıköy'de en son 23 Ağustos 1997'de 3-1 mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, son 20 dış saha maçında 12 mağlubiyet, 8 beraberlik alarak galibiyet sevinci yaşayamadı.

Karadeniz ekibi, 20 yıl sonra sarı-lacivertli takım karşısında sahadan 3 puanla ayrılmanın mücadelesini verecek.

SON 20 DEPLASMAN MAÇI

Trabzonspor'un Fenerbahçe karşısında deplasmanda galibiyete hasret kaldığı son 20 lig maçının sonuçları şöyle:

1998-99: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0

1999-00: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2000-01: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 5 - 2

2001-02: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 0

2002-03: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2003-04: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 1

2004-05: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2005-06: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2

2006-07: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2 (İzmir'de oynandı)

2007-08: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2008-09: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2009-10: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

2010-11: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2011-12: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0 (Lig Grubu)

Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0 (Süper Final Şampiyonluk Grubu)

2012-13: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2013-14: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2014-15: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2015-16: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2016-17: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

Etiketler: galibiyettrabzonsporderbifenerbahçedeplasman


0Yorum Yap